Brian Williams Makes Wild Claim About Russia, Trump And Sessions — Pete Williams Tells Him He’s Going ‘Too Far’ (VIDEO)

Shortly after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian tampering in the 2016 election, Brian Williams went for broke.

The MSNBC anchor insinuated to reporter Pete Williams that Sessions’ “limited recusal” only “takes him out of the game where the investigation is looking at Russia in the campaign,” but could allow him to somehow cover-up for future investigations into the Trump administration.

Naturally, Pete — like any good, objective reporter — told Brian to calm down.

“Remember, the whole focus of this, what the F.B.I. has been looking at, is Russia’s attempts to influence the election. That’s the whole act here. that’s what this is all about.” Williams told the Helicopter-gate architect. “What did the Russians do, what were they trying to do to get Americans here to help them, what were they doing to hack into the democratic national committee’s computers? That really is the ball game.”

“Anything that happened after that is — to the extent it is going to be included — will be sort of slop-over from the main part,” he continued. “I think his recusal will be more generous than that.”

“I appreciate a lawyerly reading in the Justice Department of all places, but I — that strikes me as maybe a little too far.”

(DAILY CALLER)

