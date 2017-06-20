Brewery Honors Lion Of London Bridge With ‘F**k You I’m Millwall’ Beer

A Swedish brewery is honoring Roy Larner, a victim of the June 6 London Bridge terror attack, by memorializing his battle cry in the name of the brewery’s latest beer, “Fuck You, I’m Millwall.”

Larner became known as the “Lion of London Bridge” after taunting and fighting three Islamic terrorists with his fists. Larner was stabbed eight times while giving dozens of patrons in a London restaurant time to escape, The Sun reports.

“We were humbled and impressed to read about Millwall supporter Roy Larner, who single-handedly stepped in against the terrorists in London, shouting ‘Fuck You, I’m Millwall!’ saving countless lives by drawing the attention of the attackers, giving others the possibility to run to safety,” brewery Frequency Beer Works said in a statement. “We salute him, and have made a special edition of our bitter available in his honour. A portion of the proceedings will be donated to the fund started in his name.”

Brewery co-owner David Mortimer heard about Lardner’s actions from a news story sent to him by a friend.

“When I read it I thought ‘That’s amazing, that really is something special,’ so I spoke to the other guys at the brewery and we thought we could stick some money into the Just Giving campaign but that it would be more fun to tell the world about it,” Mortimer told London’s Southwark News.

Three Jihadis in a van plowed into a crowd of people on London Bridge before stalking from building to building in the Borough Market district of London. They eventually arrived at the Black and Blue restaurant and pub where Larner was enjoying drinks with friends.

While recovering in the hospital, Larner told The Sun his account of the attack.

“They had these long knives and started shouting about Allah. Then it was, ‘Islam, Islam, Islam,’” Larner said. “Like an idiot I shouted back at them … I took a few steps towards them and said, ‘Fuck you, I’m Millwall.’”

The terrorists attacked Larner, focusing on him exclusively while other patrons escaped out of the rear of the restaurant.

“They were saying, ‘Islam, Islam!.’ I said again, ‘Fuck you, I’m Millwall,’” Larner said. “It was the worst thing I could have done as they carried on attacking me.”

The terrorists eventually ran outside where they killed by police. Authorities took Larner to a nearby hospital.

“It just feels like it’s one of those stories you want to tell people about because it’s amazing,” Mortimer told the Southwark News. “It’s also a great name for a beer.”

