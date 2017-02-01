Breitbart: Five Years After

I had the pleasure of meeting Andrew Breitbart just weeks before he died. He was at a conservative conference where he gave a fiery speech. Most people came to see Michelle Malkin, the other conservative firebrand at the conference Andrew was not well known yet. I had come to hear multiple speakers, but the one I wanted to hear the most was Andrew.

He was top billing for me, one of the most important people in the conservative movement. The short line at his book signing was surprising. I waited patiently as he signed books and chatted.