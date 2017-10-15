‘Breaking Bad’ House Owners Install Fence to Stop Fans from Throwing Pizza on Roof

FOLLOW US!



The owners of the New Mexico house that appeared on “Breaking Bad” have reached their “breaking” point, because they’re sick of people tossing pizza on their roof.

The homeowners of the Albuquerque home that appeared in the popular AMC series reportedly endured years of people visiting their house and throwing pizza on the roof, mimicking a scene when drug kingpin Walter White angrily threw a pie on top of the garage.

The also say many visitors attempting to steal a rock from the property as a souvenir.

Joanna Quintana, the daughter of the homeowner, told KOB4 on Tuesday she lost count of the tourists that come to the house.

“They feel the need to tell us to close our garage, get out of the picture, you know — tell us what to do on our own property,” Quintana told the news station.– READ MORE