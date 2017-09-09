Braves Play ‘Rock You Like A Hurricane’ During Series Against Marlins

The Atlanta Braves are currently playing the Miami Marlins in a four game series. Thursday was the first game in the series and as Hurricane Irma heads towards Florida in what is supposed to be the most powerful hurricane in recorded history, the Braves may not have thought through the song they chose to play between innings.

Fans and players could hear the song “Rock You Like A Hurricane” by the Scorpions playing over the PA system and the Twitter response showed what the fans were thinking when the song was playing.

Poor taste award tonight goes to the @braves. At the game against Miami and they're playing rock you like a hurricane between innings #irma — Blotto VonDrinkmore (@BlottoVonDrinkm) September 8, 2017

"Rock you like a hurricane" just came on at the Braves game and I really think there couldn't be worse timing for that song to play — Landen Hattaway (@landooo_7) September 8, 2017

The Miami Marlins tweeted a thank you to the Braves.

The Atlanta Braves did apologize for their poor taste in music and gave free tickets to people who have evacuated Florida from the hurricane.

