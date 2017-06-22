Brace Yourselves For Sad Photos Of Ossoff Supporters

Some supporters of Jon Ossoff resorted to tears and sad faces Tuesday night after the Democratic candidate lost the Georgia 6 congressional race to GOP candidate Karen Handel, who won the hearts and minds of the historically Republican district that reeled in disgusting millions in campaign contributions.

Of all the things to cry about in this world, a congressional race seems kind of lame.

Among those who were not boohooing?

This woman who was dancing her Ossoff to Prince while her candidate was losing.