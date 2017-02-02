Business Entertainment Politics
Boycott of Marvel Over CEO’s Trump Donations Pits Social Justice Warriors Against Each Other
Marvel Entertainment CEO Ike Perlmutter has been a Donald Trump supporter likely from the beginning.
But now, as the reality of a Trump administration dons on feminists and social justice warrior comic book fans, they’re struggling whether boycotting Marvel will punish Perlmutter’s insubordination, or just cut them off from Marvel’s increasingly progressive works. – READ MORE