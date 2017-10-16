Bowe Bergdahl Has Pleaded Guilty to Deserting an Army Base in Afghanistan

U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who was captured by the Taliban after walking off his military base in Afghanistan, has pleaded guilty to charges related to the high-profile incident.

Bergdahl faced a court-martial Monday in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where on Monday he pleaded guilty charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, the Associated Press reports.

The Taliban captured Bergdahl in 2009 after the soldier had suddenly left his post. Bergdahl was held as a prisoner of war for five years until President Barack Obama negotiated Bergdahl’s release in May 2014 in exchange for five Taliban leaders held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. – READ MORE