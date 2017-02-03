Politics Security World
Botched SEAL mission planned under Obama, but left to Trump
The botched military operation in Yemen that killed a US Navy SEAL and over a dozen al Qaeda terrorists and civilians had been in the works for months before President Trump approved it shortly after taking office, according to a published report.
In the waning months of his presidency, Barack Obama was hashing out with the Pentagon the Yemen attack plan that was aimed at gathering intelligence on al Qaeda for future strikes against the jihadist group to wipe them out, CNN said.