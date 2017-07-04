‘Boston Massacre’ leaves five dead, questions remain

BOSTON (MARCH 6, 1770) — Five people are dead and six more wounded after a tense confrontation yesterday at the Custom House between British soldiers and residents in Boston.

Several years of ongoing tension between Boston residents and British troops stationed in the area boiled over after Pvt. Hugh White allegedly struck Boston man Edward Garrick on the side of the head with his musket. Garrick had reportedly been shouting a slew of insults at White and another soldier stationed at the Custom House.

