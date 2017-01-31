Politics Security
Border Patrol, ICE Agents Cheer After Trump Unleashes Them to Do Their Jobs
While President Donald Trump has received criticism from a variety of political figures and organizations over his recent executive orders regarding the border wall and the temporary ban on high-risk immigrants, one important group, in particular, has been cheering his actions.
According to a joint statement from the National Border Patrol Council and National Immigration and Customs Enforcement Council, the morale among ICE and Border Patrol agents has “increased exponentially” in the wake of Trump’s orders. – READ MORE