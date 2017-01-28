Politics Security
Border Patrol Chief Asked to Resign Day After Trump Signed Immigration Orders
The chief of U.S. Border Patrol, Mark Morgan, left the agency on Thursday one day after President Trump signed an executive order paving the way for a wall to be built on the border with Mexico.
Morgan said he was asked to leave his post and resigned to avoid a fight over his job, the Associated Press reported, citing a U.S. official. The official was on a video conference with Morgan and senior Border Patrol agents when the outgoing chief said that he was going to comply with the request. – READ MORE