True Pundit

Border Patrol Captures 13 Fugitives, Seizes $5.2 Million In Drugs Over July 4 Weekend

Border Patrol agents over the Fourth of July weekend seized $5.2 million worth of narcotics and captured 13 fugitives along the California border with Mexico.

More than 300 pounds of methamphetamine, 223 pounds of cocaine, 45 pounds of heroine and other narcotics were seized by Border Patrol agents from Friday through Sunday, according to a press release issued Monday night by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agents also arrested 13 fugitives during the same time period for various charges, including driving under the influence, assault, burglary and probation violation.

Some of the incidents included a Border Patrol agent who encountered a 23-year-old Mexican citizen driving a tractor trailer carrying Persian limes at the Otay Mesa Cargo port of entry on Sunday.

After an intensive inspection of the trailer, two men were found hiding between the front of the trailer and the pallets of limes.

Another agent encountered a male Mexican citizen and a legal permanent resident who was entering the San Ysidro port of entry on Saturday, and the agent found inconsistencies in the man’s story.

During an intensive inspection, agents discovered 34 pounds of cocaine hidden in the transmission of the man’s vehicle. The estimated street value was estimated at $509,000.

Border patrol agents seized all narcotics and vehicles over the weekend and all suspects were turned over to the Department of Homeland Security for further processing.

A previously deported sex offender was also arrested by El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents over the weekend, according to the CBP. He was observed running north from the international border fence west of Calexico.

Agents determined the man was illegal in the country, and a record check revealed the 36-year-old Mexican national was convicted for “contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor” back in 2003.

An immigration judge had ordered his removal and return to Mexico.

The man will be prosecuted for re-entry after being previously removed from the country.

The El Centro Sector Border Patrol in fiscal year 2017 alone has arrested and removed 10 convicted sex offenders who have attempted to enter the country illegally.

