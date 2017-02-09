Border Officers In Texas Discover 2 Tons Of Weed Disguised As Limes

You may not want to use these “limes” in your margarita. At first, nothing seemed suspicious about a truckload of limes entering the United States from from Mexico, but upon further inspection U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered that they weren’t limes at all.

CBP officers seized 3,947 pounds of marijuana disguised as limes in Pharr, Texas on Jan. 30, according to a statement released on Tuesday. The seizure occurred at Pharr International Bridge cargo facility when a freightliner tractor trailer was referred for a second inspection.

The faux limes containing marijuana, valued at $789,467, were mixed in with a commercial shipment of key limes, but thanks to non-intrusive imaging technology and help from a team of canines, border officers were able to discover the illegal drugs.

“This is an outstanding interception of narcotics. Our CBP officers continue to excel in their knowledge of smuggling techniques which allows them to intercept these kinds of attempts to introduce narcotics into our country,” said Port Director Efrain Solis Jr.

The case is currently being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security.

(DAILY CALLER)

