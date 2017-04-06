Border Apprehensions Hit 17-Year Low

The number of illegal aliens apprehended at the Mexican border hit a 17-year low last month, Homeland Security Sec. John Kelly is set to testify this week.

According to the Associated Press, Kelly will tell the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday that 12,500 illegal aliens were apprehended at the southern border in March, down from 43,000 in February.

Kelly, a former general in the Marines, will attribute the drastic decline to President Trump’s aggressive stance on illegal immigration.

The decline is “no accident,” Kelly plans to say. The Department of Homeland Security under Trump’s and Kelly’s watch has increased enforcement of immigration laws inside the U.S. And while the administration has yet to drastically increase the number of border patrol agents or started construction on the border wall promised by Trump, the Republican’s rhetoric on the issue is likely to deter illegal aliens from entering the U.S.

