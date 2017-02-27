Bolton: Comey Should Have Been Gone On Day One

FBI Director James Comey should have been released from service on President Donald Trump’s first day in office, former United Nations ambassador John Bolton told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Bolton’s comments come after President Donald Trump blasted the FBI for being unable to find leakers of classified information Friday morning. Trump also suggested that the FBI was even unable or unwilling to police its own ranks.

The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security "leakers" that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017

find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017

“The way the Clinton administration was handled from the get go, his public appearances several times during the campaign on the subject, and the conduct on the overall investigation were unacceptable,” Bolton declared.

Trump indicated in his first days in office that he would ask Comey to remain at the helm of the FBI, despite Comey’s decision not to recommend charges for Clinton in the wake of the email investigation.

Trump and Bolton’s ire with the FBI follow a CNN report that the bureau refused to defend the White House from allegations of contact between Trump campaign workers and Russian intelligence agents during the 2016 campaign. The White House confirmed aspects of the story but disputed the inappropriate nature of the conversation.

“When the FBI came to the White House to inform us that the story wasn’t true we asked them if they’d be willing to correct the record,” White House Secretary of Sean Spicer told ABCNews. The FBI then declined, saying they should not “get into calling balls and strikes on everything,” according to an officials comment to ABCNews.

