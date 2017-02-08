Blubberin’ Chuck Schumer Throws Twitter Fit Over Betsy DeVos

Remember when everything the Obama administration did was called “historic”? Obama’s historic this, Obama’s historic that. Historic, historic, everything was historic. But today, Vice President Mike Pence actually made history, and none of the Democrats seem to like it too much. Chuck Schumer sure doesn’t.

But first, a quick history lesson. Have you heard of the United States Constitution? I’m asking you, Senator Schumer. Because if you take a look at Article 1, Section 3, Clause 4, it states:

The Vice President of the United States shall be President of the Senate, but shall have no Vote, unless they be equally divided.

That was written in 1787. This is not new information.

And earlier today, that’s exactly what happened. The U.S. Senate was split 50-50 on confirming Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education — “they be equally divided” — and VP Pence broke the tie to confirm her. This isn’t the first time a VP has broken a tie in the Senate, but it’s the first time it’s been for a cabinet appointment. Those are the rules, and they were put in place centuries before the United States even had a Department of Education.

Historic.

And how did Blubberin’ Chuck react?

This cabinet nom is so unqualified, so divisive, that @MikePenceVP had to drive down Pennsylvania Ave to cast the deciding vote. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 7, 2017

Today @VP Mike Pence did something no one else has ever done: cast the tie breaking vote on his own cabinet nominee. #RiggedCabinet — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 7, 2017

Sure, the Founding Fathers had parchment and quill pens. But did they have petulant hashtags? I don’t think so.

The Democrats nominated Hillary Clinton because they wanted to make history. And thanks to them, history was made today.

Congratulations, Dems!

(DAILY CALLER)

