Blogger Claims TBS Tried To Stage Fake News At CPAC

A popular conservative blogger told The Daily Caller Friday that an employee for the TBS cable network tried staging a fake news event during President Donald Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

TBS does not have a news program, however, the network hosts the popular news satire show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” A CPAC spokesman told TheDC that TBS was credentialed for the event and in relation with the Samantha Bee show.

Peter Injemi of Da Tech Guy blog was sitting at his desk alongside other journalists when a “young fellow” with a media badge that said TBS came up to him. “He asked me ‘excuse me do you have solitaire on that computer?’” Injemi told TheDC.

The blogger responded “Odds are solitaire is on it.” Injemi said the man from TBS then said, “Would you mind bringing up solitaire? We’d like to get a video of playing solitaire during Trump’s speech.”

The conservative blogger said he replied, “How dare you ask me to do something dishonest and that would be fake news.”

Injemi said the guy walked away after that. According to Injemi, the man from TBS approached him soon after President Trump railed against the “fake news” media which he describes as the “enemy of the people.”

TBS did not return a request for comment.

