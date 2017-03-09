Blank Book Called ‘Reasons To Vote For Democrats’ Becomes Bestseller

A book called “Reasons To Vote For Democrats“ by the Daily Wire’s Michael J. Knowles is currently the number 7 book overall on Amazon’s best seller list, with almost 300 reviews and nearly a perfect five-star rating.

The funny part? Its pages are blank.

Trolling Democrats and serious political authors everywhere, the blank book is currently number 4 on Amazon’s “New Releases” section and the number 1 book in “Political Humor,” notably surpassing a book by Trevor Noah, who is reportedly an actual comedian who wrote an actual book, complete with words and paragraphs.

“Reason To Vote For Democrats“ has a table of contents, a bibliography, and 266 numbered, mostly-white pages to boot.

Michael Knowles works for the Daily Wire and serves as the “nobel-prize winning cultural correspondent” for the Andrew Klavan Show.

Ben Shapiro, author and editor-in-chief of Daily Wire called the book “thorough.”

