Black student says teacher punched him, offered students extra credit for going to anti-Trump rally

“She gave extra credit for anyone who showed up for an anti-Trump rally being held downtown,” McKneely said during a Monday press conference outside Sterling High School. “I didn’t go, so I didn’t get extra credit. I don’t know if anybody got it, but that’s what she proposed for extra credit.”

The Houston Independent School District told KPRC only that it received reports of possible mistreatment of a student by a teacher at the school. – READ MORE