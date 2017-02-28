True Pundit

Black ‘SNL’ Writer Says She Wants To Punch White Women In The Face

A black “Saturday Night Live” writer is under fire after cracking a joke about white people who support Black Lives Matter.

Leslie Jones, a comedian, made fun of white people who stand with the Black Lives Matter movement during one of her stand-ups in New York City, reports The Grio.

“If I see another 45-year-old white woman from Williamsburg saying ‘black lives matter,’ I’m going to punch you in the mouth,” Jones quipped, before adding “Stop doing that.”

People quickly accused Jones of being racist, and bigoted toward white people who want to be a part of the Black Lives Matter movement. Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton called Jones out for her comments.

“Thankfully, Leslie is only speaking for herself,” Hilton said. “And her comedy is very unfunny here! I guess I don’t find #BlackLivesMatter funny. I support it and seriously. The bit seems to alienate allies. Sad.”

“Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg is a wee bit racist, she had a rough upbringing and just needs to strike out on older white women, cus it feels good,” another Twitter user said.

Jones didn’t seem to care about the outrage, saying that she just wants to make people laugh.

“Go ahead and be mad. Which is sad cause you could be laughing. We have enough sadness and in the world. I’m gonna laugh and make people laugh,” Jones said in a tweet.

