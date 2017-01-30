True Pundit

Politics Security TV

Black Lives Matter Anti-Trump Protest In Seattle: ‘We Need To Start Killing People, we need to start killing the White House’ (Video)

Posted on by

During an anti-Trump protest in Seattle this weekend, an activist associated with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement took to the megaphone to voice her support for, among other things, “killing people,” and “killing the White House.”

While she said that, another protester can be heard saying, “Burn it!”

She also says, “White people, give your fucking money, your fucking house, your fucking property, we need it fucking all,” as another protester responds “reparations!”

“Fuck white supremacy, fuck the U.S. empire, fuck your imperialist ass lives. That shit gotta go.”

At 1:50 in the video clip, she goes, “And we need to start killing people. First off, we need to start killing the White House. The White House must die. The White House, your fucking White House, your fucking Presidents, they must go! Fuck the White House.”

“Pay the fuck up, pay the fuck up. It ain’t just your fucking time, its your fucking money, and now your fucking life is devoted to social change,” she said.

While speaking, she was wearing a jacket that said “Black Lives Matter” on the back.

According to the channel that uploaded the clip to YouTube, the activist saying these things is a teacher.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

  • Narutojlin Song

    secret service and DHS need to label them as domestic terror organization

  • Jae Jae

    That’s a truely evil human being…

  • Noble Gunnz

    Come and take it. We are waiting.

  • Frank Langone

    blm means bowel movement nothing more

  • Liz Miller

    This bitch should be shot or lock in jail. We must discipline those thugs.

  • E.J. Letz

    Imagine what things would be like if these horrible animals got their way. My God they would turn whatever they touched into one big pile of shit. There would be refugees from every US city moving to Syria to get away from the violence.

  • Daniel Brofford

    I don’t believe it will be long and the DOJ will do just that

  • Daniel Brofford

    That’s my thinking be real careful you fucking toads of what you wish for

  • HTS5898

    Reparations for what? Last I checked slavery was abolished over 100 years ago. The only thing halting progress are the chains of opression these idiots forge for themselves. They’ll never get ahead in life with the attitude that everyone else is to blame for their lack of social progress. Reparations? How about come do my house work and landscaping instead. Today its not called slavery, it’s called a job!

  • GiGi Clickie

    The demons have found a place to RESIDE – IN THE DEMON PARTY!