Black Ivy Leaguer: I suffered ‘trauma’ over profs who didn’t acknowledge their ‘white privilege’

A black student wrote that he suffered “trauma” during his fall semester at an Ivy League school over professors who didn’t acknowledge their “white privilege” in fact he said one of them “constantly perpetuated these systems of oppression,” which “led to me mentally breaking down in the classroom.”

Sophomore James Fisher, who’s studying communications at the University of Pennsylvania, described what he went through in an op-ed last month for the Daily Pennsylvanian student newspaper. – READ MORE