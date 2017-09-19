True Pundit

‘Black Bloc’ Rioters In St. Louis Call To ‘Target The Media’ (VIDEO)

‘Black Bloc’ rioters in St. Louis, Missouri called for protestors to “target the media” in a video released Sunday.

In recorded video, rioters dressed in masks and all black attack police and destroy property.

One man then yells “‘Target the media! They’re going to incriminate everybody.” – READ MORE