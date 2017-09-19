True Pundit

Politics TV
‘Black Bloc’ Rioters In St. Louis Call To ‘Target The Media’ (VIDEO)
‘Black Bloc’ rioters in St. Louis, Missouri called for protestors to “target the media” in a video released Sunday.
In recorded video, rioters dressed in masks and all black attack police and destroy property.
One man then yells “‘Target the media! They’re going to incriminate everybody.” – READ MORE
The Daily Caller