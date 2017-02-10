Bitter Hillary Clinton Tweets A Thinly Veiled Response To News About President Trump’s Immigration Order

Hillary Clinton responded to the news about President Trump’s immigration order within minutes.

After a federal appeals court panel decided to maintain the freeze on the president’s executive order restricting immigration, the former presidential candidate tweeted the following.

3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017

On Thursday, three judges with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit unanimously ruled to reject the Justice Department’s request to lift a Seattle judge’s restraining order on his executive order that bars the citizens and refugees from seven countries from entering the United States temporarily.

(DAILY CALLER)

