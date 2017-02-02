True Pundit

BITTER ARNOLD TAUNTS TRUMP: Let’s Switch Jobs So Nation Can “Sleep Comfortably” (Video)

Trump then told the crowd he wanted to pray for Arnold and the show’s poor ratings.

Schwarzenegger, the former Republican governor of California, had said during the presidential election that he would not be voting for Trump.

On Thursday morning, the Terminator fired back with a suggestion. – READ MORE

 

  • Big Al

    No way girlie-man – Not after what you did to California! – Total BS creep……

  • Patriot76

    He screwed up California and now he wants to screw up the country? No thanks.

  • Joseph Chiara

    Bad CA Governor…failing on TV show…no thanks.