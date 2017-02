Bitcoin is threatening to reclaim the $1,000 level after crashing below it earlier this year. The cryptocurrency is higher by 0.9% at $994.18 per coin as of 7:15 a.m. ET.

It’s been a wild year so far for bitcoin. It began 2017 with a 20% rally during the first five days of the year before crashing 35% on concerns of a crackdown on trading in China . – READ MORE