Bitcoin is ‘a great hedge against the system’ and could be the new gold

LONDON – Cryptocurrency bitcoin could be the new gold. Gold has traditionally been seen as a “safe haven” asset by investors – when uncertainty and risk is high, gold seems like a safe bet. (For a good explanation of why people think this, read our interview with “Made in Chelsea” start-turned-gold miner Francis Boulle. )

Bitcoin, likewise, has attracted investor attention when uncertainty and risk is high. The currency spiked on Donald Trump’s shock victory in the US election and bitcoin wallet provider Blockchain had a record month as a result. – READ MORE