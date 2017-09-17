Bills to protect Mueller from firing will get hearing this month

President Donald Trump has reportedly considered firing Mueller, who is investigating Russia’s involvement with the 2016 election and potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.
It would apply to any special counsel appointed on or after May 17, the day Mueller was named.
The two Senate bills are designed to protect special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russia’s influence in the 2016 election as well as possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, from being fired.
kansascity