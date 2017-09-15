Bill O’Reilly: ‘Step Back a Little and See What Happens’ As Trump Negotiates Immigration Reform

Bill O’Reilly joined SirusXM host Raheem Kassam on Thursday’sBreitbart News Daily to talk about his new book, Killing England: The Brutal Struggle for American Independence, co-authored with Martin Dugard. The current state of immigration reform was also a prominent topic of discussion.

Kassam asked for O’Reilly’s take on President Trump’s reported amnesty deal with Democratic leaders, which he joked had some Trump voters thinking it would be necessary to Make Trump Great Again before Trump can fulfill his campaign promise to Make America Great Again.

O’Reilly responded by advising everyone to “step back for a moment and wait until the facts emerge.”

“What’s happening now – and this is a tactic of the far left – Schumer and Pelosi understand that the fastest way to destroy Donald Trump is to get his base angry at him,” O’Reilly elaborated. That’s fact number one. Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer want Trump’s base to be angry with him and feel betrayed. That’s where you start. So any meeting and any dinner, anything, they’re going to come out, those two, and spin it like ‘Trump is giving in to us.’ That’s fact number two, which is exactly what they did last night.” – READ MORE