Bill Maher Said Something Pretty Racist Again

Look, it’s Friday, it’s almost 5:00, and I’m all outraged out for the week. I just can’t get too worked up about a notorious racist who will inevitably get away with it yet again because he’s a good little liberal.

Here’s Bill Maher’s latest bit of dumb racial humor:

This N Korean thing is getting tense! I mean, I think it is, I’m on vaca. The ladies at my nail salon are freaking out, that’s what I know! — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 7, 2017

I don’t know what he’s talking about. I’ve never seen a Korean lady in a nail salon in my life. I’ve also never seen a Native American in a casino. If I ever go into a nail salon or a casino, I’ll let you know who I see.

If you’re Korean and you’re offended by this dumb joke, you should definitely complain to HBO so they can do nothing about it. As a non-Korean, I’m just offended that Bill Maher gets paid so much money to tell such witless, hacky jokes. Don Rickles is dead, and yet this guy is still kicking?

(Hat tip: Twitchy)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].