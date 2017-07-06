Bill Maher Accuses Republicans Of ‘Murder’ Over Health Care Bill

FOLLOW US!



Bill Maher accused Republicans of committing “murder” over the current Senate health care bill.

“Now that July 4 is over, maybe the Republican murder…I mean, healthcare bill will get done,” the 61-year-old talk show host tweeted Wednesday.

“Mitch McConnell is hoping hotter heads prevail,” he added.

Now that July 4 is over, maybe the Republican murder…I mean, healthcare bill will get done.Mitch McConnell is hoping hotter heads prevail. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 5, 2017

Hours earlier, he shared a clip from his show mocking the “right-wing spin machine” for calling attention to liberals like Kathy Griffin.

“According to the right-wing spin machine, the greatest threat to America now is that liberals are violent. I thought we were the snowflakes,” Maher tweeted.

According to the right-wing spin machine, the greatest threat to America now is that liberals are violent. I thought we were the snowflakes? pic.twitter.com/IyCSh95VpF — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 5, 2017

On Tuesday, Maher attacked Trump with a tweet suggesting the country might not “survive” his presidency.

“This is a tough 4th. Can I say for sure the country I love will survive the leader I hate? I cannot. OK, enuf gloom, go blow your hand off,” the comedian tweeted.

This is a tough 4th. Can I say for sure the country I love will survive the leader I hate? I cannot. OK, enuf gloom, go blow your hand off! — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 4, 2017

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].