Bill Maher Accuses Republicans Of ‘Murder’ Over Health Care Bill

Bill Maher accused Republicans of committing “murder” over the current Senate health care bill.

“Now that July 4 is over, maybe the Republican murder…I mean, healthcare bill will get done,” the 61-year-old talk show host tweeted Wednesday.

Bill Maher (photo by: YouTube Screenshot)

“Mitch McConnell is hoping hotter heads prevail,” he added.

Hours earlier, he shared a clip from his show mocking the “right-wing spin machine” for calling attention to liberals like Kathy Griffin.

“According to the right-wing spin machine, the greatest threat to America now is that liberals are violent. I thought we were the snowflakes,” Maher tweeted.

On Tuesday, Maher attacked Trump with a tweet suggesting the country might not “survive” his presidency.

“This is a tough 4th. Can I say for sure the country I love will survive the leader I hate? I cannot. OK, enuf gloom, go blow your hand off,” the comedian tweeted.

