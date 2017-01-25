Business Technology
Bill Gates could be the world’s first trillionaire by 2042
Bill Gates may be $915.6 billion away from becoming the world’s first trillionaire, but new research suggests he’s closer than some might think.
A new Oxfam report on wealth and inequality, entitled “An economy for the 99%,” finds super-rich people like Gates have seen their wealth collectively grow by huge margins over the last decade. Within the next 25 years, Gates’ wealth could jump like never seen before. – READ MORE