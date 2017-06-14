Former President Bill Clinton sent out a fundraising email Tuesday morning saying that he would personally match any donation made to the Clinton Foundation, up to $100,000.

Clinton is on the founder’s board of the Clinton Foundation and receives an average of $200,000 per speech. The Foundation usually covers the cost of his hotels, lavish meals, private jets and private drivers, The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Richard Pollock reported.

“No matter how much you give, I’m committed to personally matching your gift, up to $100,000, so we can double the impact of your support,” an email sent out by the Clinton Foundation said.

Clinton claims that the funds are going towards “important work” concerning climate change, improving lives around the world and raising money for new politicians.

“We’ve fought on the frontlines of climate change, empowered new community leaders, and improved millions of lives around the globe. But we still have so much important work left to do,” Clinton said.

There is no doubt that Clinton can easily match donations, as his most recent net worth puts him at $80 million, according to The Richest.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].