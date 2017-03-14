Bernie Sanders: ‘Thousands Of Americans Will Die’ If Trump-Backed Health Bill Passes (VIDEO)

In response to the Congressional Budget Office score estimating 14 million more Americans would be without health insurance in 2018 if the Republican replacement for Obamacare were to become law, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders declared the bill would lead to a staggering amount of deaths.

“If this legislation is passed, and millions of people are thrown off of health insurance, not able to get to a doctor when they must, thousands of Americans will die,” Sanders told gathered press Monday. “That’s what this legislation is about and it must be defeated. And I hope there is enough sense among some of the Republicans to vote against it.”

Watch:

Sanders speaks to reporters on Republican ACA replacement plan: if this legislation is passed, “thousands of Americans will die.” pic.twitter.com/EKySpB0Bdi — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) March 13, 2017

