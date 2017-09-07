Bernie Sanders Fires Back At Hillary For Blaming Him For 2016 Loss

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders responded Wednesday to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s attempts to blame him for her loss in the 2016 presidential election by telling Clinton to “look forward.”

Sanders said it was time to stop looking backward when asked about Clinton’s new book at a Democratic press conference on DACA, reports the Hill.

“My response is that right now it’s appropriate to look forward and not backward,” Sander said to The Hill. “I’m working overtime now to see we overturn Trump’s decision on DACA, pass a $15-an-hour minimum wage, and next week I’ll be offering a Medicare-for-all single-payer system.”

Clinton’s book “What Happened,” set to be released Sept. 12, seeks to look back at what caused her stunning loss in the presidential race. Clinton in part blames Sanders for her loss, claiming that his attacks against her may have helped create President Donald Trump’s ‘Crooked Hillary’ campaign slogan.

“His attacks caused lasting damage, making it harder to unify progressives in the general election,” Clinton wrote.

Clinton also claimed that Sanders hurt her campaign by taking her ideas and making them grander to appeal to liberal voters.

“We would promise a bold infrastructure investment plan or an ambitious new apprenticeship program for young people, and then Bernie would announce basically the same thing, but bigger,” Clinton wrote.

