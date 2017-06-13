Germany has seen an increase in antisemitic attacks since 2014, according to a prominent Berlin rabbi who discussed the affects of the refugee migration on the Jewish population of Germany Friday.

German Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigmar Gabriel and Berlin Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal visited a Jewish cemetery to recite psalms in Goslar, Germany Friday. The psalms were made out out of respect for the deceased from the Jewish community in the area.

“I was glad to escort the Foreign Minister on a tour of his birthplace and discuss with him not only the past, but also a shared future together,” said Teichtal. “Hard times have come upon Jewish communities in Europe due to the perilous security situation.” Rabbi Teichtal is one of the five rabbis of Berlin.

Jewish leaders cite that the growth of Muslim refugees, primarily from Syria has greatly contributed to the attacks on the German Jewish population. Germany has accepted approximately one million Syrian Refugees since 2015. Antisemitic attacks spiked by 200 percent from 2014 to 2015, according to The Ministry of Justice.

The German government recently sponsored the International Conference for Religious Leaders, with the topic of “Responsibility of Religions for Peace.”

The rabbi explained the growing anxiety of the Jewish German population in regards to the onslaught of Syrian refugees. He fears that many will reject Germany’s tolerant values and instead adhere to their extremist values from their homeland.

