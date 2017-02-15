Benjamin Netanyahu Has High Hopes For Israel Under A Trump Presidency

Benjamin Netanyahu has high hopes for the relationship between the United States and Israel as long as Donald Trump is president.

President Trump and the prime minister of Israel held a joint news conference at the White House on Wednesday ahead of an afternoon that includes a private meeting and working lunch.

“Our administration is committed to working with Israel, and our common allies in the region, towards greater security and stability,” Trump said. “That includes a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians. The United States will encourage a peace, and really a great peace deal. We’ve been working on it very, very diligently, but it is the parties themselves who must directly negotiate such an agreement. As with any successful negotiation, both sides will have to compromise.”

The president advised Netanyahu to “hold back” on settlement construction in the West Bank, before turning to him and saying, “You know that, right?”

“I’m looking at one-state and two-state and I like the one that both parties like.”

“The United States stands with Israel in the struggle against terrorism,” he continued. “Our two nations will always condemn terrorist attacks. This will be the first of many productive meetings. I, again, Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for being with us today.”

WATCH:

Netanyahu said he is “confident” that the alliance between Israel and the United States will grow stronger under Trump.

“Israel has no better ally than the United Staes, and I want to assure you that the United States has no better ally than Israel,” Netanyahu said. “I certainly welcome your call that Israel is treated fairly in international forums. As you have said, our alliance is based on a deep bond of common values and common interests.”

Netanyahu said those values are “under attack by Radical Islamic terrorism.”

“You’ve shown great clarity and courage in confronting this head on,” he said to Trump. “Under your leadership, I believe we can reverse the rising tide of radical Islam.”

“Let us bolster security. Let us seek new avenues of peace. And let us bring the remarkable alliance between Israel and the United States to even greater heights.”

(DAILY CALLER)

