Ben Shapiro Talks Berkeley, Campus Culture, And Political Correctness (VIDEO)

Conservative author and commentator Ben Shapiro discussed campus culture and political correctness in an exclusive interview with Rob Shimshock on “The Shimshock Show” Thursday, following his speech at the University of California, Berkeley.

“You need law and order in order to protect the First Amendment,” said Shapiro. “Berkeley, for a year, had ignored that. Now, they seem to be returning to their senses.”

The Daily Wire editor-in-chief expressed approval with UC Berkeley decision to allow the police to arrest protesters engaging in illegal behavior at his speech.