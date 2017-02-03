Ben Shapiro Clocks ‘Clock Boy’ in Free Speech Legal Battle

Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro won a decisive victory in a legal battle against the father of Ahmed “Clock Boy” Mohammed, the Muslim teenager from Texas who was arrested after brought some reassembled clock parts to school in a pencil case, and school official grew concerned because it looked like a bomb.

The boy’s father, Mohammed Mohammed, sued Shapiro and several other conservative commentators for defamation last year. Most of the lawsuits have since been thrown out on 1st Amendment grounds. – READ MORE