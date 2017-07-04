Ben Sasse Refuses To Say If He’ll Challenge Trump In 2020

Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse dodged a question about his 2020 plans during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning.

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Sasse if there was any chance that he would challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020. Sasse offered a response, in part, but did not rule out the possibility.

Tapper played a video clip of Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann disparaging Sasse for making negative comments about Trump. Kaufmann blasted Sasse for talking about “what he doesn’t like about Donald Trump.”

“You know what, Senator Sasse? I really don’t care what you like. We love Donald Trump,” Kaufmann said, adding if Sasse didn’t like Trump, “he should stay out of Iowa.”

Whenever a politician visits Iowa, many observers will speculate on whether or not it’s a sign that the individual is considering a potential bid for the presidency since Iowa is first in the nation when it comes to the presidential primary race.

Sasse responded to Tapper’s question and the video clip by saying that he didn’t know who Kaufmann was, and that he was going to be traveling to Iowa in order to fulfill a bet that he made over an Iowa-Nebraska college football game.

“I don’t want to admit it anywhere, let alone on national TV, but Nebraska loss to Iowa last year in a football game, and I lost a bet. So, I have to drive Uber in Iowa next weekend,” Sasse revealed to Tapper.

He refused to answer whether or not there’s a chance he may challenge Trump in 2020 for the Republican nomination. Sasse has not been shy about his criticism of the president. In the same interview, Sasse warned of “weaponizing distrust” following the president’s latest Tweet attacking CNN.

