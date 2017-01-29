Entertainment Politics
Being Asked Where You’re From is ‘White Supremacy,’ Says Asian-American Actor Peter Kim on PBS Newshour
There are few things more concerning to the special snowflake than microaggressions. When people ask you where you got your accent or where your parents came from—that’s a microaggression, and it hurts. It’s “death by a thousand cuts,” and it weakens your resolve, turning you into a blubbering mess because people can’t stop being inquisitive about you and who you are. How awful!
In a new talk on PBS Newshour, the publicly funded broadcaster interviewed Asian-American actor and comedian Peter Kim, who declared that asking a person where they’re from is a form of white supremacy. He called this microaggression a part of his struggle. – READ MORE