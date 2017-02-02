Before Trump Executive Order, Obama Officials Warned Islamic State Would Use ‘Refugee Flows’ to Enter West

As experts and politicians debate the merits of President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting refugee flows from terror-prone nations, few have addressed the many warnings prior to Trump’s assumption of the presidency that Islamic State terrorist have long planned to infiltrate Western nations disguised as refugees.

Trump’s executive order, which many in the left have falsely described as a “Muslim ban,” temporarily halts the entry of individuals from seven nations listed in the Obama-era Terrorist Prevention Act of 2015: Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran, Iraq, and Yemen. – READ MORE