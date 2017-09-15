Before her Trump is a ‘white supremacist’ tweet, ESPN’s Jemele Hill was suspended for Hitler comment

FOLLOW US!



Jamele Hill was suspended in 2008 after writing in a column that rooting for the Boston Celtics is like saying Hitler was a victim

When ESPN slapped Jemele Hill’s wrist after she called Republican President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” during a Twitter tirade Monday, it wasn’t the first time the network took issue with the outspoken anchor.

ESPN suspended Hill in 2008 after she invoked Adolf Hitler in a column about the Boston Celtics.

“Rooting for the Celtics is like saying Hitler was a victim,” Hill wrote, although the offending text was later deleted from the piece. “It’s like hoping Gorbachev would get to the blinking red button before Reagan.” – READ MORE