Basket Case Nancy Pelosi Thinks It’s Too Early To Talk About Impeaching Trump

Hi, Dems. Remember how I advised you not to listen to anybody who tells you to calm down? The following item is exactly what I’m talking about.

Mike Lillis, The Hill:

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Monday that President Trump’s first weeks in office have been deeply troubling, but offer no grounds for impeachment…

“[There] are grounds for displeasure and unease in the public about the performance of this president, who has acted in a way that is strategically incoherent, that is incompetent and that is reckless,” Pelosi told reporters in the Capitol. “And that is not grounds for impeachment. When and if he breaks the law, that is when something like that would come up.”

How do ya like that, Dems? Can you believe you’ve been betrayed by Nancy Pelosi? Why does she love Donald Trump so much? Why doesn’t she want to impeach him ASAP, just on general principles? Why is she such a traitor???

Never stop calling for Trump’s impeachment. When he does something you don’t like: Impeach. When he makes a silly face and it gets memed: Impeach. When you get so angry you don’t know what to do, and reality refuses to magically adjust itself to accommodate you: Impeach.

Every day, in every way: Impeach, impeach, impeach!

Never stop fighting. Especially when it doesn’t do you any good.

