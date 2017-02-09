True Pundit

Basket Case Celebrities Have Meltdown Over ‘Nightmare’ Confirmation Of AG Jeff Sessions

Posted on by

Celebrities had a meltdown Wednesday night after Jeff Sessions’ confirmation as the next attorney general.

Performers like Sophia Bush, Sandra Bernhard, Chris Evans and others in Hollywood reacted via Twitter with “disgrace” and anger after the Senate voted 52-47 to confirm Sessions’ appointment.

“Well, Sessions is confirmed, ya filthy animals. See you all in the next rung of hell,” Grace Parra tweeted.

 

“[A] double whammy of total embarrassment #JeffSessions has been confirmed the day after @BetsyDeVos disgusting,” Sandra Bernhard tweeted.

 

“If David Duke….DAVID!…DUKE!… thinks you’re right, then you are unequivocally wrong. The confirmation of @jeffsessions is beyond words,” Chris Evans tweeted.

https://twitter.com/YNB/status/829490392919744512

(DAILY CALLER)

