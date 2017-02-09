Basket Case Celebrities Have Meltdown Over ‘Nightmare’ Confirmation Of AG Jeff Sessions

Celebrities had a meltdown Wednesday night after Jeff Sessions’ confirmation as the next attorney general.

Performers like Sophia Bush, Sandra Bernhard, Chris Evans and others in Hollywood reacted via Twitter with “disgrace” and anger after the Senate voted 52-47 to confirm Sessions’ appointment.

“Well, Sessions is confirmed, ya filthy animals. See you all in the next rung of hell,” Grace Parra tweeted.

Well, Sessions is confirmed, ya filthy animals. See you all in the next rung of hell. https://t.co/ZxVX4syHVJ — Grace Parra (@GraceParra360) February 9, 2017

“[A] double whammy of total embarrassment #JeffSessions has been confirmed the day after @BetsyDeVos disgusting,” Sandra Bernhard tweeted.

a double whammy of total embarrassment #JeffSessions has been confirmed the day after @BetsyDeVos disgusting. — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) February 9, 2017

“If David Duke….DAVID!…DUKE!… thinks you’re right, then you are unequivocally wrong. The confirmation of @jeffsessions is beyond words,” Chris Evans tweeted.

If David Duke….DAVID!…DUKE!… thinks you're right, then you are unequivocally wrong. The confirmation of @jeffsessions is beyond words. https://t.co/CuLUznwO6S — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017

https://twitter.com/YNB/status/829490392919744512

Every time the Trump administration confirms an official new appointee : pic.twitter.com/9ABOu4xNZr — Alec Mapa (@AlecMapa) February 9, 2017

"Rights are won only by those who make their voices heard." – Harvey Milk. Sessions is a revolting choice. The fight continues. #Resist — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 9, 2017

SHOUT OUT TO THE JUDICIAL BRANCH! YOU’RE ALL WE GOT! — joe mande ❤️ China (@JoeMande) February 9, 2017

Attorney Fucking General. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 9, 2017

In Black History Month, GOP confirms AG who was deemed 'too racist' to be a federal judge. That about sums up this entire shitshow. — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) February 9, 2017

Nice to see the little guy who works hard to fight equality & is too racist to be a federal judge catch a break. KKKongrats Mr. Sessions! — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) February 9, 2017

Congratulations, America. We have an oil man at State, a billionaire idiot at Education, and a racist as Attorney General. #SwampRats — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 9, 2017

I never thought I would have to question if the Attorney General Of The United States is a racist and opposes civil rights. Crazy sh*t y'all — ERIC BALFOUR (@ERICBALFOUR) February 9, 2017

Motherfucker was too racist for the 80s and there was a straight up blackface movie that came out in '86. What a fucking nightmare. https://t.co/ZDog5XBJSl — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) February 9, 2017

One of the most blatant “fuck you’s” to the black community I have seen in a long time. For a while they tried to hide this shit. It’s back. https://t.co/NapsNEip7I — DaveAnthony (@daveanthony) February 9, 2017

Jeff Sessions has been confirmed. This is a national disgrace. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) February 9, 2017

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.