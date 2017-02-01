Based on Lies (and Nazis), ‘Variety’ Demands 3 Hours of Trump-Trashing at the Oscars

The show-biz trade Variety is spreading a thoroughly-debunked lie in order to justify its demand that the upcoming Oscar telecast devote itself to Trump-trashing. Before we proceed any further, let me just say to Hollywood: Please, please, please don’t throw us in that briar patch. Tee hee.

What inspired Variety to suggest the movie profession speed up its eventual suicide, and to do so with three hours of divisive and sanctimonious lectures aimed at flyover rubes who chose not to vote for the sick, corrupt, old white lady who imploded the Middle East, is the childishly naïve belief that Meryl Streep’s widely-ridiculed Golden Globes speech actually hit a mark. – READ MORE