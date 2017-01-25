Business Politics
Barely out of Office, Barack, Michelle Launch New Obama Foundation
The former president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, were barely even out of office before they had already launched an effort to obtain more money from the American people through the funding of their namesake foundation.
According to The Hill, the Obamas implored the American people to contribute both ideas and funding for their “startup for citizenship” project that will be headquartered at the yet-to-be-constructed presidential library in the South Side of Chicago. – READ MORE