Barbuda threatened by Hurricane Jose after getting ravaged by Irma

Barbuda is once again threatened by a “major” hurricane just days after Hurricane Irma slammed the Caribbean island, causing mass devastation.

Hurricane Jose, a Category 4 storm with 150 mph sustained winds, could possibly wrack the island of around 1,800 people on Saturday. A hurricane warning is already in effect, according to the National Hurricane Center, along with the islands of Anguilla, Saint Maarten, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy.

“A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 24 hours. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” the advisory said.

