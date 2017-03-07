Barbra Streisand: ‘Donald Trump Is Making Me Gain Weight’

Singer and actress Barbra Streisand once promised she would leave the United States if Donald Trump were elected president — instead she is drowning her discontent in syrup and pancakes.

This weekend on Twitter the entertainer blamed her weight gain on Trump-induced pancake consumption.

“Donald Trump is making me gain weight. I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup!” she tweeted.

Streisand was a Hillary Clinton supporter during the 2016 presidential election and has not shied away from criticizing the new administration.

On Saturday Streisand was particularly distressed about Trump’s accusation that then-President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones during the election.

“Trump just accused Obama of tapping his phones,” she tweeted. “Seriously crazy times. Time for more pancakes.”

An Obama spokesman has denied the allegation that the Obama White House directed surveillance against Trump.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, whose committee is already examining Russia’s election interference, said Sunday that his committee would also be making “inquiries into whether the government was conducting surveillance activities on any political party’s campaign officials or surrogates.”

